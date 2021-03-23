In your town

Atlantic City
Free tax preparation: ATAX Atlantic City is offering free tax preparation to healthcare workers, first responders and senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 31 at 1706 Atlantic Ave. Social distancing and face coverings are enforced. For information, call 609-246-3139 or visit ATAX.com/AtlanticCity.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood, platelet and plasma drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Fusion Church, 6300 E Black Horse Pike. All donors who roll up their sleeves will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.{
Margate
Margate Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program that will award two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport and who have attended local city schools. There are certain qualifications to meet. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6 and will not be accepted in person. Applications and more information are available through the high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Middle Township
Summer food program: The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro Inc. will participate in the federal 2021 Summer Food Service Program from June 28 to Aug. 27 at its Rainbow Summer Camp held at the Martin Luther Community Center. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services. All children 18 years of age and under who are enrolled the camp will receive free meals. There are income guidelines to determine eligibility. For more information, call Rosie Jefferson, program manager/director, at 609-536-2819 or email ccwirainbowcamp@gmail.com.
Ocean City
Pops music competition: The Friends of the Pops will hold the 11th annual High School Student Music Competition, tentatively set as a live competition 4 p.m. May 12 at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk. All high school students (including home schooled students) in Cape May and Atlantic counties are eligible to enter. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. For more information, email organizer Robert Snodgrass at cobosno@comcast.net.
Sea Isle City
Tree raffle: The Environmental Commission is conducting a raffle to plant 30 trees on local properties free of charge in May and June. The winners will have their choice of four different types of trees. Raffle entry forms are available online at seaislecitynj.us and at the Welcome Center. Winners will be chosen during a random drawing May 16. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Tuckerton
Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for the Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com Proceeds go to the church missions.
Vineland
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood, platelet and plasma drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Vineland High School, 2880 E. Chestnut Ave. All donors who roll up their sleeves will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings program: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will participate in the state’s tree recovery campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and distribute free seedlings to residents. The distribution is tentatively set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the bike path Gazebo across from Borough Hall. For more information, call Borough Hall at 609-861-5301.