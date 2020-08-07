Atlantic City
Third Ward Neighborhood Cleanup Day: Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and the Westside Neighborhood Protective Association will host an event to cleanup the neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22. The rain date is Aug. 19. Every member of the community is invited to participate. A free document shredding for residents only also will be held at 1812 Marmora Ave.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Blood Drive: The community is invited to donate blood at the Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road. For information or to make an appointment, email dgenter@acseht.org.
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Flyers rally parade: The Philadelphia Flyers organization will hold a socially-distanced mobile pep rally starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The rally will begin along Park Road. The event will feature Flyers alumni and cheerleaders, free giveaways, music, Gritty and other participants. Spectators who gather along the route are asked to practice social distancing. For information, call 609-263-0050.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels event: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. July 28: "Abominable"; Aug. 11: "The Incredibles"; Aug. 18: "Pinocchio"; Aug. 25: "The Secret Life of Pets 2". For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
