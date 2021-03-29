In your town

Egg Harbor Township
Pride in EHT Day: The Spring Community Pride in EHT Day will be held April 24. All participants must pre-register by April 14. Masks, T-shirts, trash bags and gloves will be issued to participants at the Public Works Facility on Mill Road starting 8:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Lunch will be provided by curbside distribution starting at noon. For more information, call 609-926-3838 or email Clean Communities Coordinator Donna Burger at dburger@ehtgov.org.
Mays Landing
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767.
Ocean City
Vendors wanted for flea market: Spaces are available through May 15 for the spring flea market at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The event will be held May 29. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or visit HolyTrinityOC.org.
Sea Isle City
Beach tags on sale: 2021 municipal beach tags are on sale for $20 through May 15 at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Only cash or checks are accepted. Tags are also available 24/7 at the vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. The machine accepts cash only and does not give change. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 101.
Tuckerton

Easter Eve Jazz Vigil: The Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. will host an outdoor worship service 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3. A Dixieland band will play traditional Christian hymns and New Orleans-style jazz. For information, call 609-296-9610.
Wildwood

Greater Wildwood scholarship applications: The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for its competitive 2021 Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors living in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood and North Wildwood. Deadline to apply is close of business April 23. Scholarships and grants are awarded based on financial need, academic achievement and community service. For more information, call 609-522-5364 or email gwscholarship@gmail.com.