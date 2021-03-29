In your town

Egg Harbor Township

Pride in EHT Day: The Spring Community Pride in EHT Day will be held April 24. All participants must pre-register by April 14. Masks, T-shirts, trash bags and gloves will be issued to participants at the Public Works Facility on Mill Road starting 8:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Lunch will be provided by curbside distribution starting at noon. For more information, call 609-926-3838 or email Clean Communities Coordinator Donna Burger at dburger@ehtgov.org.

Mays Landing

Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767.

Ocean City

Vendors wanted for flea market: Spaces are available through May 15 for the spring flea market at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The event will be held May 29. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or visit HolyTrinityOC.org.

Sea Isle City