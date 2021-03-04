In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Brigantine
Library book sale: The local branch of the Atlantic County Library System is holding a used book sale during regular library hours through March 20. Proceeds support library programming. Fill a bag, or bring your own or purchase a reusable bag, for $1. For information, call 609-266-0110 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Buena Vista Township
Free rabies clinics: The township offers three rabies clinics for pets — from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Newtonville Volunteer Fire Company; 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Richland Volunteer Fire Company; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) at Collings Lakes Volunteer Fire Company. Residents may also obtain pet licenses at the clinics. For information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 1 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Church collects for homeless: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church invites the community to donate items to help the Sisters of St. Michael's in Atlantic City provide for those less fortunate. Needed are socks, underwear and undershirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, washcloths and deodorant. Bring donations to the church at 7004 Ridge Ave. For more information, call 609 653-8092 or visit holytrinityeggharbor.com.
'Take Out to Help Out': As part of its ongoing effort to support area restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO will feature Vincenzo's, 28 S. New York Road. Place an order from 5 to 8 p.m. March 9 and mention it is part of UNICO's event. To order, call 609-652-2299.
Margate Business Association offers scholarships: Applications are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program that will award two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport and who have attended local city schools. Qualifications include the submission of three specific references, a list of activities and awards and an written essay based on a predetermined topic. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Applications and more information are available through the high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Millville
Meatball sub sale: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its spring meatball sub sale March 19 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. Orders should be made in advance and pickup is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Subs are $6. Containers of meatballs and sauce will also be for sale for $6. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Ocean City
Pops music competition: The Friends of the Pops will hold the 11th annual High School Student Music Competition, tentatively set as a live competition 4 p.m. May 12 at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk. All high school students (including home schooled students) in Cape May and Atlantic counties are eligible to enter. Categories are female vocal, male vocal, instrumental and piano. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. For more information, email organizer Robert Snodgrass at cobosno@comcast.net.
Sea Isle City
Bargains on the Bay: Several local retailers will join to host a shopping event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Oar House Pub, 42nd Place and the Bay. Each retailer will display merchandise for sale at discount prices. A limited number of shoppers will be permitted inside at one time. Bring your own bags. Only cash or Venmo will be accepted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, email groovygirlz4209@gmail.com.
Vineland
Woman's Club book sale: The community is invited to browse for reading materials at the Woman's Club of Vineland book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 677 S. Main Road. All prices are $1 or less. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, call 856-696-3955 or visit the group's Facebook page.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings program: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will participate in the state's tree recovery campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and distribute free seedlings to residents. The distribution is tentatively set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the bike path Gazebo across from Borough Hall. For more information, call Borough Hall at 609-861-5301.