In your town

Millville

Meatball sub sale: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its spring meatball sub sale March 19 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. Orders should be made in advance and pickup is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Subs are $6. Containers of meatballs and sauce will also be for sale for $6. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794.

New Gretna

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.

Ocean City