In your town

Absecon
Shop local event: The Business and Commercial Development Inc. urges residents to participate in this weekend's Shop Local Saturday to support small businesses in the town. For more information, visit shoplocalabsecon.com
Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday for holiday shopping. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Egg Harbor Township
Galloway Township
UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the South Jersey Food Bank in Pleasantville and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. All members are encouraged to participate as well as the public. Non-perishable food and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. Cold weather clothing is needed for the Rescue Mission. The collection dates, times and locations are: 9 a.m. to noon, Dec. 5; and 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, at 448 Coventry Way.
Millville
Miss Holly City pageant: Twelve contestants will vie for the title of 2020 Miss Holly City. This year's contest will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lakeside Middle School’s Performing Arts Center with a limited live audience. The theme is "A Night in Paris." The contestants are: Kalani Flores, Ozlem Akilli, Megan Hallenbeck, Alaysia Coursey, Aurora Ryan, Kayla Biauce, Mackenzie Moore, Emily Thompson, Johnay Ball, Kelsea Martinez, Taylor Hastings and Paige Risley. For information, visit mhs.millville.org
Sea Isle City
Holiday parade with Santa: The city will hold its socially-distanced Christmas Parade along Landis Avenue starting 7 p.m. Friday. The parade will begin at 29th Street, continue south on Landis Avenue to 94th Street, then return north on Landis Avenue to JFK Boulevard. The parade will feature fire engines, costumed characters and Santa Claus on a holiday float.
Winter youth basketball program: Local grade school students may register for Ocean City Division of Recreation’s winter basketball from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the O.C. Aquatic & Fitness Center or visit ocnj.us/recreation. For more information, call 609-525-9304.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Christmas parade: The city's annual Christmas parade will be held 5 p.m. Saturday on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Sunday. This year's theme is Peace on Earth. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced for spectators and participants. For information, visit Main Street Vineland at theave.biz
