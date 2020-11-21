In your town

Atlantic City

Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Bridgeton

New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.

Ocean City

Ecumenical Thanksgiving service: The Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave. The service, sponsored by the Ocean City Ministerium and the Ocean City Ecumenical Council, will include Thanksgiving hymns and comments by local clergy. The service will also be live streamed at OCTabernacle.org. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable donation for the Food Cupboard and Clothes Closet.