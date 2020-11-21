In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Bridgeton
New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Ocean City
Ecumenical Thanksgiving service: The Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave. The service, sponsored by the Ocean City Ministerium and the Ocean City Ecumenical Council, will include Thanksgiving hymns and comments by local clergy. The service will also be live streamed at OCTabernacle.org. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable donation for the Food Cupboard and Clothes Closet.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church invites members of the community to its free food giveaway program from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The program takes place every other Tuesday at the church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Mayor’s Holiday Toy & Food Drive: Donations for Mayor Len Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive will be accepted through Dec. 15. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns 4601 Landis Ave., 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave., Ricks Breakfast House, 6114 Landis Ave., Sands Department Store, 6208 Landis Ave., KIX Package Goods, 63rd Street, and the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcomed. For more information, call 263-4461, ext. 1245.
Tuckerton
Toy drive: Bring a new, unwrapped holiday gift for a local child in need and receive complimentary admission to the Tuckerton Seaport Lighthouse during December. Gifts for ages newborn through young teens are needed by Dec. 14. A toy drive donation box will be available at the Welcome Booth from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. For information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
Vineland
Christmas parade: The city’s annual Christmas parade will be held 5 p.m. Saturday on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Nov. 29. This year’s theme is Peace on Earth. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced for spectators and participants. For information, visit Main Street Vineland at theave.biz
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!