In your town

Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Cape May
Flag raising ceremony: The city will host a small ceremony 2 p.m. April 15 to raise an American flag in honor of longtime resident Lt. Col. Alfred Shehab, a U.S. Army veteran who died in 2020 at age 101. The ceremony will be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Park at Gurney Street and Columbia Avenue. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 609-884-9565.
Egg Harbor Township
Pride in EHT Day: The Spring Community Pride in EHT Day will be held April 24. Residents are encouraged to participate by spending the day cleaning up along roadways, on public property and in non-residential problem areas in neighborhoods. All participants must pre-register by April 14. Masks, T-shirts, trash bags and gloves will be issued to participants at the Public Works Facility on Mill Road starting 8:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Lunch will be provided by curbside distribution starting at noon. For more information, call 609-926-3838 or email Clean Communities Coordinator Donna Burger at dburger@ehtgov.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Longport
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. Works by Tighe Middle School students are featured through the end of April. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
New cornhole league forming: The city’s inaugural Catch the Wave Cornhole League will debut May 3. Teams of 2 players will compete in 10 regular season matches during the spring and summer leagues to be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays. Matches will be held at host sponsors Ventura’s Greenhouse, Robert’s Place, Bocca Coal Fired Bistro and Maynard’s Café. For more information, contact mba@margatehasmore.com. To register a team, visit margatehasmore.com/event/competitive-cornhole-spring-2021-league/.
Millville
Boutique/Sweet event: The public is invited to a Boutique Day and Sweet Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Millville Woman’s Club, 300 E St. The sale will feature vintage jewelry, hats, scarves, purses, wallets, jewelry boxes, perfumes, soaps, lotions, candles and small collectibles. In addition, there will be cakes, cookies and candies for sale.
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday April 27 at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen” by Sarah Bird. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Vendors wanted for flea market: Spaces are available through May 15 for the spring flea market at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The event will be held May 29. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or visit HolyTrinityOC.org.
Sea Isle City
Beach clean up: Volunteers are needed for the Environmental Commission’s annual Spring Beach Clean Up from 10 a.m. to noon April 17. Participants are asked to register and pick-up supplies (bags, gloves, etc.) on the day of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Tuckerton
Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com Proceeds go to the church missions.
Vineland
Book/plant sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its next book and flats of garden plants sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 and May 1 at its clubhouse at Washington Avenue and Main Road. The community is invited. If you would like to donate new or used books in good condition, call 856-696-3944 and leave a message.
Wildwood
Greater Wildwood scholarship applications: The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for its competitive 2021 Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors living in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood and North Wildwood. Deadline to apply is close of business April 23. Scholarships and grants are awarded based on financial need, academic achievement and community service. For more information, call 609-522-5364 or email gwscholarship@gmail.com.
Wildwood Crest
Spring beach sweep, paper shredding event: The Department of Public Works, partnering with Clean Ocean Action/NJ Clean Communities, will host a spring beach sweep from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 17. A paper shredding service for borough residents will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. The event will be held rain or shine. Beach sweep volunteers must register in advance. For information, call 609-522-7446 or email ssteiner@wildwoodcrest.org.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings program: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will participate in the state’s tree recovery campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and distribute free seedlings to residents. The distribution is tentatively set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the bike path Gazebo across from Borough Hall. For more information, call Borough Hall at 609-861-5301.