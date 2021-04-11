In your town

Atlantic City

Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Cape May

Flag raising ceremony: The city will host a small ceremony 2 p.m. April 15 to raise an American flag in honor of longtime resident Lt. Col. Alfred Shehab, a U.S. Army veteran who died in 2020 at age 101. The ceremony will be held at the Soldiers and Sailors Park at Gurney Street and Columbia Avenue. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 609-884-9565.

Egg Harbor Township