In your town

Absecon
Church raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish hosts a weekly raffle for $500 through the Cyrenean Club with proceeds benefiting the church. Patrons can purchase tickets for $52 each, making them eligible to win as many times as they’re drawn throughout the year. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Purchase a ticket by Jan. 10. Send a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. For questions, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the drop box in the Police Department lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Build Your Own Catapult project: Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the local branch of the Ocean County Library at 290 Mathistown Road through Jan. 20 to pick up a catapult kit. A link to the instructional video is included with each kit. All supplies are provided; tape is needed at home to complete the craft. Kits are available on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. For more information, call 609-294-1197.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The book is “The Woman in the Cabin” by Ruth Ware. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Sea Isle City
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Blood drive: The Sea Isle City Police Department and the United Methodist Church will co-host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The event is open to the public. Appointments are required. No walk-ups are permitted. To register, visit redcross.org.
Vineland
Book discussion: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites the public to join its discussion of the book “Abandoned Not Broken,” 10 a.m. via Zoom on Feb. 18. The author is local businessman Rob Johnson. For information on how to participate, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers and ambassadors ages 16 and older interested in aiding physically disabled and senior citizen residents. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Volunteers will assist in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, which is available on the Public Works page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.