In your town

Absecon
Yoga class: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host an evening of relaxation and meditation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Absecon American Legion, 560 New Jersey Ave. The program is free. Donations are appreciated, which will be used to help fund ACAA art events. There are limited yoga mats available, participants are encouraged to bring their own. Registration is required. Cal 609-594-4564 or visit abseconart.com/events.
Atlantic City
Black History Month program: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will host a virtual book club 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss “Begin America: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for our Own.” Visit the online programs page at acfpl.org or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, to register.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Kate Subranni will be featured through February. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Brigantine
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th St. South. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Stafford Township
Spring musical: Southern Regional High School presents its spring theater production “Tuck Everlasting, The Musical,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The production this year will be available for live stream only for free, but the audience will have to pre-register for a link at: srsdtheater.com
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: To join the Woman’s Club of Vineland, or for more information about programs, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Woman’s Club book sale: The community is invited to browse for reading materials at the Woman’s Club of Vineland book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 and 6 at 677 S. Main Road. All prices are $1 or less. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, call 856-696-3955 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings program: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will participate in the state’s tree recovery campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and distribute free seedlings to residents. The distribution is tentatively set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the bike path Gazebo across from Borough Hall. For more information, call Borough Hall at 609-861-5301.