In your town

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public by reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.

Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org. Millville

Book discussion: The Millville Womans' Club will host its monthly book group 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24. The title is "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah. All are welcome to participate. If interested, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.

Ocean City