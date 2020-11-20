In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will open for three special shopping days before the end of the year. The public may visit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 13. or your Christmas shopping. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Egg Harbor Township
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public by reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Book discussion: The Millville Womans' Club will host its monthly book group 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24. The title is "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah. All are welcome to participate. If interested, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Warmth for the Winter clothing drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, scarves and other cold weather items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Bring donations through Nov. 25 to the office at 405 22nd St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Items should be placed in a plastic bag, and bags will be provided as needed. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary's Episcopal Church invites members of the community to its free food giveaway program from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The program takes place every other Tuesday at the church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: Limited edition 2021 holiday beach tags are available at the pre-season rate of $20 each. Tags are valid for the entire 2021 summer season. To purchase, visit the Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Cash or checks only. Tags also are available at the beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 101.
Winter youth basketball program: Local grade school students may register for Ocean City Division of Recreation’s winter basketball from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the O.C. Aquatic & Fitness Center or visit ocnj.us/recreation. For more information, call 609-525-9304.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Vineland
Christmas parade: The city's annual Christmas parade will be held 5 p.m. Nov. 28 on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Nov. 29. This year's theme is Peace on Earth. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced for spectators and participants. For information, visit Main Street Vineland at theave.biz
Wildwood Crest
Food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through until Monday for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.
