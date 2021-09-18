In your town

Longport

Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist for September and October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the art gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit longportpubliclibrary.org.

Promenade ribbon cutting: City officials invite the public to the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Amherst Avenue Promenade. The event will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at 9511 Amherst Ave.

Millville

Yard/bake sale: Women of the Moose Chapter 2169 will sponsor a yard and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge at 40 Bogden Blvd. Spaces are available for a $10 donation (bring your own table). Proceeds will benefit Moose charities, providing services for children and seniors. Attendees are asked to bring a toiletry item or bath towel/wash cloth to donate to Project Clean Start, a showering program for the homeless. The event rain date is Sept. 25. For information, call Jean at 856-327-2787.

New Gretna

Food Truck Wine & Beer Festival: Local food vendors, four breweries and four wineries will be represented at the next fundraiser for the Veterans’ United Military Memorial Museum. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the museum at 5576 Route 9, New Gretna. Admission is $3 to enter the grounds. There will also be live music from area bands. For more information, visit vummm.org or call or text 609-513-6454.

Northfield

Yard sale fundraiser: The Atlantic County Historical Society invites the public to a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Risley Homestead, 8 Virginia Ave. Rain date is Sunday.

Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds benefiting church programs. All are welcome.

Vineland

Library offers Saturday hours: The Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays beginning Sept. 18.

Mum sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold a mum sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. The plants are supplied by Coia's Greenhouse. Prices start at $5. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com and like the group on Facebook.

Class of 1980 reunion: The Vineland High School Class of 1980 will hold its 40th anniversary reunion Saturday at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave. Members of the classes of 1979 and 1981 are also welcome to attend. The reunion was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration and cocktail hour is from 6 to 7 p.m.; a cash bar is from 6 to 10 p.m. with dinner, buffet and dancing. Reservations are $70 per person. Visit classof80vhs.com. For more information, email classof80vhs@gmail.com.