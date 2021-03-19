In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Church collects for homeless: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church invites the community to donate items to help the Sisters of St. Michael’s in Atlantic City help those less fortunate. Needed are socks, underwear and undershirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, washcloths and deodorant. Bring donations to the church at 7004 Ridge Ave. For more information, call 609 653-8092 or visit holytrinityeggharbor.com.
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Longport
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. March 23 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. The book for the month is “Votes for Women” by Winifred Conkling. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Pops music competition: The Friends of the Pops will hold the 11th annual High School Student Music Competition, tentatively set as a live competition 4 p.m. May 12 at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk. All high school students (including home schooled students) in Cape May and Atlantic counties are eligible to enter. Categories are female vocal, male vocal, instrumental and piano. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. For more information, email organizer Robert Snodgrass at cobosno@comcast.net.
Sea Isle City
Tree raffle: The Environmental Commission is conducting a raffle to plant 30 trees on local properties free of charge in May and June. The winners will have their choice of Dapple Willow, Limelight Hydrangeas, Crepe Myrtle or Little Gem Magnolias. Raffle entry forms are available online at seaislecitynj.us and at the Welcome Center. Winners will be chosen during a random drawing May 16. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Tuckerton
Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com Proceeds go to church missions.
Vineland
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood, platelet and plasma drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 25 at Vineland High School, 2880 E. Chestnut Ave. All donors who roll up their sleeves will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings program: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will participate in the state’s tree recovery campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and distribute free seedlings to residents. The distribution is tentatively set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the bike path Gazebo across from Borough Hall. For more information, call Borough Hall at 609-861-5301.