In your town

Sea Isle City

Tree raffle: The Environmental Commission is conducting a raffle to plant 30 trees on local properties free of charge in May and June. The winners will have their choice of Dapple Willow, Limelight Hydrangeas, Crepe Myrtle or Little Gem Magnolias. Raffle entry forms are available online at seaislecitynj.us and at the Welcome Center. Winners will be chosen during a random drawing May 16. For more information, call 609-263-2081.

Tuckerton

Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com Proceeds go to church missions.

Vineland

Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood, platelet and plasma drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 25 at Vineland High School, 2880 E. Chestnut Ave. All donors who roll up their sleeves will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Woodbine