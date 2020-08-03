Absecon
ACAA hosts virtual Sketch Club: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join local artist Bill Parker for a live stream tutorial on the joys of sketching. The free event will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. No previous drawing experience is necessary. For registration information, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Avalon
Dune and beach walk: The Wetlands Institute invites the community to join an interpretive walk with a naturalist from 9:30 to 10:3- a.m. Wednesdays, beginning at 48th Street and Dune Drive. For more information, visit AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Summer concert series: The Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28, weather permitting, at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Lacey Twp.
Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. For information, visit the facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com
Longport
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website. The Mummers concert scheduled for August has been canceled.
North Wildwood
Sidewalk Chalk Festival: Families are invited to take part in a socially-distant Sidewalk Chalk Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the grounds at Wildwood Catholic Academy, 1500 Central Ave. Advance registration is required. Spaces will be limited to 60, in compliance with social distancing. There is a $10 registration fee. Registration fee is per space, not per individual; family groups may register for one $10 fee. Chalk will be provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. Some drinks and snacks will be provided. Award certificates will be given for best of show, first, second and third place and honorable mentions. For information and to register, email nuss@cape- trinitycatholic.org.
Sea Isle City
Seb Russo blood drive: The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church will host a Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Parish Auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
Wildwood
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines in effect. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
Planning board to meet: The regular monthly meeting of the municipal Planning Board is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Borough Hall. For information, call 609-729-8089.
