Bridgeton
New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Buena Vista Township
Calendar and municipal guide: Businesses and organizations are invited to be included in the Buena Vista Township Calendar and Municipal Guide for 2021 by purchasing an ad. A discount rate is available until Sept. 25. Ad forms can be obtained at buenavistanj.com. For more information, call Special Events at 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or email specialevents@buenavistanj.com.
Egg Harbor City
Yard sale fundraiser: The Cologne Fire Ladies Auxiliary will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave. Spaces are available inside and out. The kitchen will be open for refreshments. Proceeds help the Volunteer Fire Department. For information, call 609-965-0419.
Galloway Township
Blood drive: Church By The Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The public is welcome to participate. For information or to register, call 800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Sea Isle City
Private beachcomber tours available: The city's Beachcomber Guides offer private family tours by appointment through September. The program is free, but donations will be accepted in support Beachcomber environmental programs. For more information, call 215-595-4601.
400 Club fundraiser: The Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council of Saint Joseph Church are selling 400 Club raffle tickets for $100 each to benefit its charitable efforts. The grand prize is $10,000, with 10 runner up prizes of $1,000 each. The winners will be chosen during a random drawing at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the parish auditorium. For ticket information, call Ed at 215-300-0561, JB at 609-263-9357, Joe at 609-545-8791, Ann at 609-263-1636, or Rocky at 609-263-1271.
