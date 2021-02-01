In your town

Ocean City

Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is conducting its annual “Food is Love, Share Some Love” winter food drive through Feb. 28 to benefit the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in the community. Canned and non-perishable food items, personal care items and supermarket gift cards are needed. Bring donations to: Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.; RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.; Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach; Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.; and Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. 9th St. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.

Sea Isle City

2021 beach tags on sale: 2021 municipal beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each through May 15 at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Only cash or checks are accepted for beach tag payments at the Welcome Center. Tags are also available 24/7 at the vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. The machine accepts cash only and does not give change.

Wildwood Crest