In your town

Atlantic City
Black History Month program: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will host a virtual program “A Visit with Langston Hughes,” Feb. 10 via Zoom. Actor and historian Keith Henley from American Historical Theatre will portray the poet. The program is free. Registration is required. To register, visit the online programs page at acfpl.org or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075.
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Avalon
Public library open: The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center remain open with limited services, and continue with virtual programming through February via video conferencing and digital links. Library and History Center operating hours are listed below. Visits to both facilities will be limited to 20 minutes, masks are required to enter and there will be a limited occupancy to support social distancing. In addition to browsing for materials, patrons will also have access to public computers, scan/fax and copier service for sessions limited to 15 minutes. For more information, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Kate Subranni will be featured through February. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
New teenage baseball league: The Margate Baseball League is starting a teenage division and is seeking interested players ages 13-16 who are residents of Atlantic, Cape May or Ocean counties. Games will be played against in-house and outside teams. Travel team options will also be available. For more information, email margatebaseball@comcast.net or visit Margatebaseball-NJ on Facebook.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. The book for February is “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is conducting its annual “Food is Love, Share Some Love” winter food drive through Feb. 28 to benefit the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in the community. Canned and non-perishable food items, personal care items and supermarket gift cards are needed. Bring donations to: Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.; RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.; Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach; Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.; and Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. 9th St. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
2021 beach tags on sale: 2021 municipal beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each through May 15 at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Only cash or checks are accepted for beach tag payments at the Welcome Center. Tags are also available 24/7 at the vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. The machine accepts cash only and does not give change.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to aid physically disabled and senior citizen residents with snow removal from their properties. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Residents who want to receive assistance with snow removal can fill out an application, available on the Public Works page at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.