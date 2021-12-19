In Your Town

Absecon

St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $52 and get 52 chances to win. Drawings are held every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Send name, address, phone number and a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. All proceeds are for the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.

Atlantic City

Sock and glove drive: The Mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for sock and glove donations to help keep residents in need dry and warm this winter. Donations are needed for all sizes and for all genders. A donation bin is set up in the lobby of City Hall through Dec. 21, open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. All items collected will be donated to Turning Point Homeless Day Center and the Covenant House in Atlantic City. For information, call 609-347-5823 or 609-513-0185.