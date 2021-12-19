In Your Town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. Purchase one ticket for $52 and get 52 chances to win. Drawings are held every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Send name, address, phone number and a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. All proceeds are for the church. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
Sock and glove drive: The Mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for sock and glove donations to help keep residents in need dry and warm this winter. Donations are needed for all sizes and for all genders. A donation bin is set up in the lobby of City Hall through Dec. 21, open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. All items collected will be donated to Turning Point Homeless Day Center and the Covenant House in Atlantic City. For information, call 609-347-5823 or 609-513-0185.
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Buena Vista Township
Toy drive: The Special Events Committee is asking the community for help in its annual “Santa’s Toy Delivery Service” to provide toys for Christmas for local children. Donations are urgently needed. Bring new, unwrapped toys to the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, during regular business hours and leave them in the toy box on the front porch. Monetary donations by check or money order made payable to Buena Vista Township Special Events may be mailed to P.O. Box 605, Buena, NJ 08310, or drop in the box on the east side of the Municipal Building. For more information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Ocean City
First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. Admission buttons cost $20. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com.
Upper Township
Live nativity pageant: Petersburg Wesley United Methodist Church is hosting a live, outdoor nativity pageant Sunday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. at 400 Route 610, Dennisville-Petersburg Road, Petersburg. Journey to Bethlehem and see the shepherds in the field tending their sheep. Follow the star to the stable where you will view the manger scene complete with barnyard animals, including camels. After the pageant, view then manger scene and animals with your family as we celebrate the birth of Jesus. The event is free to attend. For more information, contact Pastor Bob Costello at 609-628-2224 or email PetersburgPastorBob@aol.com.