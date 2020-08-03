Absecon
ACAA hosts virtual Sketch Club: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join local artist Bill Parker for a live stream tutorial on the joys of sketching. The free event will take place 6 p.m. Aug. 5 via Zoom. No previous drawing experience is necessary. For registration information, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851
Egg Harbor Township
Summer concert series: The Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28, weather permitting, at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church will host a Red Cross blood drive in honor of Seb Russo from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Parish Auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue.
To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Those who donate blood during the month of August will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
Wildwood
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or Facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Downtown farmers market: The outdoor farmers market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. July 28: “Abominable”; Aug. 11: “The Incredibles”; Aug. 18: “Pinocchio”; Aug. 25: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Wildwood Crest
Planning Board to meet: The regular monthly meeting of the municipal Planning Board is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Borough Hall. For information, call 609-729-8089.
