In your town

Blessing of the animals: In celebration of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the annual blessing of animals will be held in the parking lot of St. Thomas Parish on Eighth Street at 1 p.m. Sunday. Pets of all kinds are welcome, whether Catholic or not.

Community cleanup: The Coalition for a Safe Community will sponsor a community cleanup with local sixth- and seventh-grade students 1:45 p.m. Oct. 9. Students learning at home or learning remotely are invited to join their classmates in person at the Egg Harbor City Community School before they fan out into the neighborhood to pick up litter, trash and recyclables. Participants will be equipped with grabbers, gloves, recycling and trash bags, vests and masks. The cleanup is designed to engage students who are currently attending school remotely to be involved in supporting their school and community. Students, and their virtual classmates, must sign up with their teacher to participate. For information, call Community School Principal Jack Griffith at 609-965-1034.