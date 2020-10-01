In your town

Absecon
Call for artists: The 6th annual Art in the Park hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Heritage Park, Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. The rain date is Oct. 18. Local and regional artists and crafters will present works for sale. Masks and social distancing will be required. Vendor space is available, with RSVP due by Oct. 7. For details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Atlantic City
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Bridgeton
New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Brigantine
Blessing of the animals: In celebration of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the annual blessing of animals will be held in the parking lot of St. Thomas Parish on Eighth Street at 1 p.m. Sunday. Pets of all kinds are welcome, whether Catholic or not.
Egg Harbor City
Community cleanup: The Coalition for a Safe Community will sponsor a community cleanup with local sixth- and seventh-grade students 1:45 p.m. Oct. 9. Students learning at home or learning remotely are invited to join their classmates in person at the Egg Harbor City Community School before they fan out into the neighborhood to pick up litter, trash and recyclables. Participants will be equipped with grabbers, gloves, recycling and trash bags, vests and masks. The cleanup is designed to engage students who are currently attending school remotely to be involved in supporting their school and community. Students, and their virtual classmates, must sign up with their teacher to participate. For information, call Community School Principal Jack Griffith at 609-965-1034.
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society seeks information about the former Weekstown School. If you have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Pleasantville
Stand Down program for vets: The Atlantic City Regional Mobile Stand Down, an information service for homeless and at risk veterans, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Max Manning Complex, 1100 Lincoln Ave. Sponsors include American Legion, VFW. American Red Cross, Veterans Administration, Camden Catholic Charities, DAV, and NJ Casino Control Commission. For information, call Bob Looby at 908-894-0746 or Pat Carney at 302-358-9736.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The United Methodist Church and the local police department will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Church Hall, JFK Boulevard. To schedule an appointment, call Norma Poole at 609-263-8025. To register online, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: sea isle umc. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and results can be found within 7-10 days of donation.
Tuckerton
Fall craft fair: Tuckerton United Methodist Church will host a Fall Craft & Vendor Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 134 N. Green St. The rain date for the outdoor event is Oct. 17. Vendor opportunities are still available and can be reserved by calling Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: If you would like to join the Woman’s Club of Vineland, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Borough yard sale: The 13th annual borough wide yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. The event is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission. There are no fees or permits needed to participate. Sellers are encouraged to put up signs directing shoppers to their location. To be included on the list, register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. To view a master list of all yard sale properties, visit westcapemay.us.
Woodbine

Car show date set: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce ninth annual Car Show and Swap Meet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 along the 3-mile bike path on Route 550. The rain date is Oct. 11. A portion of this year's proceeds will be donated to CASA of Cape May & Atlantic Counties as well as to a scholarship fund for local residents. There is still room for vendors, swap meet vendors and exhibitors. For information, call Lisa Fisher at 609-780-3088.
