In your town

Atlantic City
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Millville
Soup sale: The Millville Woman’s Club is selling containers of soup as a club fundraiser. Choices include cabbage, chicken noodle, hamburger vegetable, Italian wedding, Moldavian vegetable and vegetarian kale. Order are taken through Jan. 8 at a cost of $8/quart. New England Clam Chowder is $10/quart. Pickup will be from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Millville Woman’s Club, 300 E St. For information, call Jane Christy at 856-825-0066.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough seeks volunteers ages 16 and older to help shovel snow for physically disabled and senior citizen residents. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.site at wildwoodcrest.org. Residents who would like to receive help are invited to fill out an application on the Public Works page of the borough website.