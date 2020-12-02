In your town

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.

Church garage sale: The Sisterhood of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, will hold an indoor garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks must be worn to enter. The annual pierogi and baked goods sale has been canceled.

Pleasantville

Free coat giveaway: Grace Tabernacle Church at 224 Shadeland Ave., invites the community to its free coat giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. There will be sizes for men, women and children available, while supplies last. If you would like to donate items before the event, bring coats to the drop box at 300 Shadeland Ave. For information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.