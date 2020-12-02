In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, also on Sunday, Dec. 13 for holiday shopping. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Blood drive: The Knights of Columbus will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Parish. Appointments must be made in advance. To register, call call 800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and search by sponsor code: St Thomas.
Egg Harbor Township
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Church garage sale: The Sisterhood of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, will hold an indoor garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks must be worn to enter. The annual pierogi and baked goods sale has been canceled.
Pleasantville
Free coat giveaway: Grace Tabernacle Church at 224 Shadeland Ave., invites the community to its free coat giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. There will be sizes for men, women and children available, while supplies last. If you would like to donate items before the event, bring coats to the drop box at 300 Shadeland Ave. For information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.
Sea Isle City
Holiday scavenger hunt: The Recreation Office will host a socially-distanced Holiday Selfie Scavenger Hunt for all ages from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Teams will be asked to search for specific sites within the city and photograph themselves at that site. Prizes will go to the winners. Teams can pre-register at seaislerec.recdesk.com. For more information, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.
Holiday lighting contest: Residents and businesses are invited to enter the annual holiday lighting contest sponsored by the Recreation Office and the Garden Club. Prizes will be awarded to the top three properties. Registration is required by Dec. 9. Properties will be judged Dec. 10. To register, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.
Vineland
Poinsettia sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold an indoor-outdoor poinsettia, books and holiday decorations yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 677 S. Main Road. Poinsettia plants are $8 per pot, books are $1, and most yard sale items are under $5. Shoppers should wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, call 856-696-3944 visit the Facebook page.
