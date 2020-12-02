 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In your town
0 comments

In your town

  • 0

Atlantic City

Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Brigantine

Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, also on Sunday, Dec. 13 for holiday shopping. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted. 

Blood drive: The Knights of Columbus will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Parish. Appointments must be made in advance. To register, call call 800-REDCROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and search by sponsor code: St Thomas. 

Egg Harbor Township

Wreath decorating video: Inland Family Success Center will hold a virtual wreath decorating workshop 4 p.m. Monday Dec. 7. The event is free and open to all families living in Atlantic County. For more information, email inlandfsc@gmail.com or call 609-569-0376.

Little Egg Harbor Twp.

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.

Millville 

Church garage sale: The Sisterhood of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, will hold an indoor garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Masks must be worn to enter. The annual pierogi and baked goods sale has been canceled.

Pleasantville

Free coat giveaway: Grace Tabernacle Church at 224 Shadeland Ave., invites the community to its free coat giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. There will be sizes for men, women and children available, while supplies last. If you would like to donate items before the event, bring coats to the drop box at 300 Shadeland Ave. For information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.

Sea Isle City     

Holiday scavenger hunt: The Recreation Office will host a socially-distanced Holiday Selfie Scavenger Hunt for all ages from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Teams will be asked to search for specific sites within the city and photograph themselves at that site. Prizes will go to the winners. Teams can pre-register at seaislerec.recdesk.com. For more information, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050. 

Holiday lighting contest: Residents and businesses are invited to enter the annual holiday lighting contest sponsored by the Recreation Office and the Garden Club. Prizes will be awarded to the top three properties. Registration is required by Dec. 9. Properties will be judged Dec. 10. To register, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.

Tuckerton 

Seaport hosts food drive: Donations for the Tuckerton Food Pantry are being accepted at Tuckerton Seaport & Baymen's Museum, 120 W. Main St. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays to the outdoor Welcome Booth. Drive to the lighthouse gate, beep your car horn and Seaport staff will collect donations. For information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org

Vineland 

Poinsettia sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold an indoor-outdoor poinsettia, books and holiday decorations yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 677 S. Main Road. Poinsettia plants are $8 per pot, books are $1, and most yard sale items are under $5. Shoppers should wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, call 856-696-3944 visit the Facebook page.   

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News