In your town

Absecon

St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.

Egg Harbor TownshipHistorical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.

Galloway Township

Donate old flags: The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League will team with a local Boy Scout troop to hold a retirement ceremony for worn and damaged U.S. flags at 1 p.m. June 12 at The Bunker on Great Creek Road. The community is invited to drop off old flags at the drop box on the property. Also, new American flags, POW flags and USMC flags will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

Lower Township