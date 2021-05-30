In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Egg Harbor TownshipHistorical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Galloway Township
Donate old flags: The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League will team with a local Boy Scout troop to hold a retirement ceremony for worn and damaged U.S. flags at 1 p.m. June 12 at The Bunker on Great Creek Road. The community is invited to drop off old flags at the drop box on the property. Also, new American flags, POW flags and USMC flags will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Lower Township
Police youth camp applications: All students entering sixth and seventh grades in the fall are welcome to register to participate in a free youth camp hosted by the Police Department to be held Aug. 9-13. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of selected participants. Families will be invited to camp graduation and a barbecue luncheon on the last day of camp at Cape May County Park. The camp curriculum will focus on building self-esteem, teamwork, good decision-making, communication skills and other educational lessons focusing on life skills. Enrollment is through June 25. For more information, visit the LTPD Facebook page or website.
Margate
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
Somers Point
Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet on the grounds of the kitchen garden behind Somers Mansion from 6 to 8 p.m. June 1. Attendees are asked to bring a chair. Parking is available in the free public lot in front of Somers Mansion on Shore Road. All are welcome. For more information, call Rosemary Evans at 609-214-6967 or email rosemaryevans@verizon.net.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Vendor spaces are available for the summer farmers market hosted by Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. The market opens June 15 and will be held each Tuesday starting June 15. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
Vintage & Variety yard sale: The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society will host its inaugural Vintage & Variety Community Yard Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 on the grounds of the museum at 108 S. Seventh St. There will be local business vendors, a gift basket raffle, food and refreshments. To register as a seller, email VinelandEvents@gmail.com. For more information, call 856-691-1111 or visit discovervinelandhistory.org.