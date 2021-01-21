In your town

Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. The book is “The Woman in the Cabin” by Ruth Ware. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.

New Gretna

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.

Sea Isle City

Christmas tree collection: Public Works will collect fresh-cut / live Christmas trees from the curb each Friday in January. Trees can also be brought to the Trash & Recycling Depot on JFK Boulevard next to the bridge. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations (including tinsel) before placing trees on the curb or bringing them to the Depot. For more information, call 609-263-6000.

Vineland