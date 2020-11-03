In your town

Sea Isle City

Historical Museum reopens: The Sea Isle City Historical Museum, located on the first floor of the public library at 4800 Central Ave., is open to the public with the following hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 609-263-2992.

Somers Point

Veterans Day service: The city will hold its annual Veterans Day service 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Park, Bethel Road and First Street. Following the service, residents are invited to a ribbon cutting of the recently re-furbished bike path which will officially be known as Purple Heart Way.

Wildwood Crest

Date change for Board of Commissioners meeting: The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners has been changed to 9:30 a.mm. Thursday in the courtroom of Borough Hall, Sweet Briar Road and Pacific Avenue. The meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday. The meeting can host up to 24 people total, and those attending must wear a mask or face covering. For livestream information, call 609-729-8040 or visit the borough’s Facebook page.

Food drive: The Mayor's Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.