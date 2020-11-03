In your town

Atlantic City
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will open for three special shopping days before the end of the year. The public may visit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 13. or your Christmas shopping. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Egg Harbor City
Shredding event: The city will team with Mullica Township to hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of the old Crossfire Bar and Grill at First Terrace and the White Horse Pike. The event, supported by the Sustainable Mullica and EHC green teams and funded in part by the NJ Clean Communities program, provides residents with the opportunity to safely dispose of personal documents. Only paper documents will be accepted. No magazines will be accepted. For more information, visit SustainableEHC.org.
Galloway Township
Flag pole dedication: The Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites the public 11 a.m. Nov. 14 to the dedication of the newly installed new flag pole at its headquarters at 731 Great Creek Road. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of veteran Joseph Patrick.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Mays Landing
Craft fair: The Cologne Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold its 35th annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire house, 2870 Cologne Ave. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be over 20 vendors selling handmade creations. The kitchen will be open. For more information, call 609-804-1749.
Ocean City
Winterfest craft market: The inaugural Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Winterfest outdoor holiday gift market will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the high school field at 6th and the Boardwalk. Festivities include vendors, crafters and strolling holiday characters. For more information, call 800-BeachNJ or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
Historical Museum reopens: The Sea Isle City Historical Museum, located on the first floor of the public library at 4800 Central Ave., is open to the public with the following hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 609-263-2992.
Somers Point
Veterans Day service: The city will hold its annual Veterans Day service 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Park, Bethel Road and First Street. Following the service, residents are invited to a ribbon cutting of the recently re-furbished bike path which will officially be known as Purple Heart Way.
Wildwood Crest
Date change for Board of Commissioners meeting: The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners has been changed to 9:30 a.mm. Thursday in the courtroom of Borough Hall, Sweet Briar Road and Pacific Avenue. The meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday. The meeting can host up to 24 people total, and those attending must wear a mask or face covering. For livestream information, call 609-729-8040 or visit the borough’s Facebook page.
Food drive: The Mayor's Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.
