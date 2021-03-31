In your town

Atlantic City

New church opens for worship: Pastor Vondell Robinson invites the community to the first service of Harvest Tabernacle Church at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday. Services are temporarily being held at the Courtyard Marriott, 1212 Pacific Ave. A limited number of Easter baskets will be distributed to children in attendance. For information, visit the pastor’s Facebook page.

Ocean City

Vendors wanted for flea market: Spaces are available through May 15 for the spring flea market at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The event will be held May 29. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or visit HolyTrinityOC.org.

Tuckerton

Easter Eve Jazz Vigil: The Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. will host an outdoor worship service 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3. A Dixieland band will play traditional Christian hymns and New Orleans-style jazz. For information, call 609-296-9610.

Wildwood

Greater Wildwood scholarship applications: The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for its competitive 2021 Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors living in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood and North Wildwood. Deadline to apply is close of business April 23. Scholarships and grants are awarded based on financial need, academic achievement and community service. For more information, call 609-522-5364 or email gwscholarship@gmail.com.{/div}{/div}{p align=”center”}{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}