In your town

Mayor's Wellness Walk: The third annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk will be held 8:30 a.m. Saturday along the bike path. Mayor Don Cabrera, other local officials and members of the borough’s Wellness Committee will participate. The walk is free and open to the public. Those interested should gather in the parking lot of the Crest Pier Recreation Center at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue no later than 8:15 a.m. Free hats/visors will be distributed to the first 100 registrants. Free refreshments will be served outside the Crest Pier following the walk. Participants must practice proper social-distancing measures during the event. For more information, call Nicholas Holland at 609-523-0202 or email nholland@wildwoodcrest.org.