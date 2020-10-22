In your town

Atlantic City
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. The community may donate small items during those hours. Large items and furniture can not be accepted. The store is open to the public. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Egg Harbor City
Coat drive: The Egg Harbor City Community School is holding a fall coat drive through Friday, Oct. 23. Coats, hats and gloves will be distributed to those in need in the community. Bring your gently-used coats and new hats and gloves to the EHC Community School, 730 Havana Ave. For information, call 609-965-1034.
Lacey Township
Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. For information, visit the facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website through Oct. 31. This month's featured local artist is Carole Couzens. For more informatin, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
2 businesses celebrate grand openings: Community and local officials will participate in ribbon-cutting ceremonies at two local businesses Friday, 11 a.m. at Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen, 56 Somers Point Road, and 4:30 p.m. at RE/MAX Platinum Properties, 700 Route 50. The public is invited to meet the new business owners.
Millville
Meatball sub and book sale: The Millville Woman's Club will host its annual meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 300 E St. The book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandwiches are $5. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794.
Sea Isle City
Pet costume contest: The Recreation Office will host a Halloween Pet Costume Contest in cooperation with the Cape May County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center. Upload a photo of your pet in costume to the Sea Isle City Recreation Facebook page or email to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us by Oct. 28. Prizes will be given to winners. For more information, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.
'Save a Turtle' T-shirts: The Environmental Commission will sell T-shirts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in October at the Community Lodge’s walk-up window, 300 JFK Blvd. Proceeds benefit the turtle program and other environmental causes. Prices range from $10 to $15. Long sleeve sweatshirts for adults begin at $35.
Wildwood Crest
Mayor's Wellness Walk: The third annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk will be held 8:30 a.m. Saturday along the bike path. Mayor Don Cabrera, other local officials and members of the borough’s Wellness Committee will participate. The walk is free and open to the public. Those interested should gather in the parking lot of the Crest Pier Recreation Center at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue no later than 8:15 a.m. Free hats/visors will be distributed to the first 100 registrants. Free refreshments will be served outside the Crest Pier following the walk. Participants must practice proper social-distancing measures during the event. For more information, call Nicholas Holland at 609-523-0202 or email nholland@wildwoodcrest.org.
