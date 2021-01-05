In your town

Absecon
Church raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish hosts a weekly raffle for $500 through the Cyrenean Club with proceeds benefiting the church. Patrons can purchase tickets for $52 each, making them eligible to win as many times as they’re drawn throughout the year. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Purchase a ticket by Jan. 10. Send a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. For questions, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Build Your Own Catapult project: Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the local branch of the Ocean County Library at 290 Mathistown Road through Jan. 20 to pick up a catapult kit. A link to the instructional video is included with each kit. All supplies are provided; tape is needed at home to complete the craft. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last. For more information, call 609-294-1197.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Millville
Soup sale: The Millville Woman’s Club is selling containers of soup as a club fundraiser. Choices include cabbage, chicken noodle, hamburger vegetable, Italian wedding, Moldavian vegetable and vegetarian kale. Orders are taken through Friday at a cost of $8/quart. New England Clam Chowder is $10/quart. Pickup will be from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Millville Woman’s Club, 300 E St. For information, call Jane Christy at 856-825-0066.
Sea Isle City
Christmas tree collection: Public Works will collect fresh-cut / live Christmas trees from the curb each Friday in January. Trees can also be brought to the Trash & Recycling Depot on JFK Boulevard next to the bridge. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations (including tinsel) before placing trees on the curb or bringing them to the Depot. For more information, call 609-263-6000.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough seeks volunteers ages 16 and older to assist physically disabled and senior citizen residents in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas.
Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, available on the Public Works page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.