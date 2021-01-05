In your town

Absecon

Church raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish hosts a weekly raffle for $500 through the Cyrenean Club with proceeds benefiting the church. Patrons can purchase tickets for $52 each, making them eligible to win as many times as they’re drawn throughout the year. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Purchase a ticket by Jan. 10. Send a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. For questions, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.

Atlantic City

Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.

Little Egg Harbor Twp.