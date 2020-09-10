Atlantic City
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus yard sale: The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The community may donate unwanted but usable items; no clothing or shoes. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Yard sale fundraiser: The Cologne Fire Ladies Auxiliary will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave. Spaces are available inside and out. The kitchen will be open for refreshments. Proceeds help the Volunteer Fire Department. For information, call 609-965-0419.
Egg Harbor Township
Family Paint Night Video: Watch a video to learn how to paint a seasonal flower at the monthly Family Paint Night hosted by Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., at 5 p.m. Sept 25. The program is for all ages. Register on Eventbrite or call 609- 385-6570 for more details.
Lacey Township
Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. For information, visit the facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com
Millville
Produce giveaway: Lakeside Middle School, in partnership with the N.J. Farmers Against Hunger, Rowan College of South Jersey, Inspira Health and the Millville Police Department, invite residents within the Millville School District to a free produce distribution event from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday in front of Lakeside Middle School at 2 N. Sharp St. Families will receive 25 pounds of mixed produce per household while supplies last. No ID, no registration, no questions. Drive or walk up. Masks are required. The event is rain or shine.
Ocean City
After-school programs offered: A variety of youth camps and programs will be offered in response to the limited classroom schedule for public schools. The Recreation Department programs will be available to Primary School and Intermediate School students at locations throughout the city. Camps will run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $25 per week. All programs begin Sept. 14 and conclude Oct. 30. To register, visit ocnj.us/recreation. For information, call 609-525-9304.
Pleasantville
Community giveaway: Grace Tabernacle Ministries Inc. invites the community to a free giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church property at Shadeland Avenue. There will be clothes, shoes, household items, toys and other gadgets. All are welcome to browse through the items. For information, call the church at 609-641-4701.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Stafford Township
Townwide yard sale: Residents are invited to participate in a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 609-597-1000 or visit StaffordNJ.gov.
Vineland
Mum and book sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will sell mum plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they sell out) Saturday at Washington Avenue and Main Road. Each mum is $5. There will also be a collection of used books for sale. For more information about the club and its community service projects, call 856-696-3944 or visit the facebook page.
