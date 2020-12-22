In your town

Wildwood Crest

Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers and ambassadors ages 16 and older interested in aiding physically disabled and senior citizen residents. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Volunteers will assist in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, which is available on the Public Works page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.