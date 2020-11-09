In your town

Absecon
Painting seascapes workshop: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host a one-day pastel techniques workshop with artist Renee Leopardi from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Your CBD Store, 790 White Hore Pike. The theme will be South Jersey seascapes. Participants are invited to bring a favorite seascape photograph. All levels are welcome. The cost is $45. To register, call 609-457-2687, email Renee@ReneeLeopardi.com, or visit ReneeLeopardi.com
Galloway Township
Flag pole dedication: The Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites the public 11 a.m. Saturday to the dedication of the newly installed new flag pole at its headquarters at 731 Great Creek Road. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of veteran Joseph Patrick.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public any time with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Millville
Thanksgiving food drive: The Womans Club is collecting food for Thanksgiving baskets and for the Help and Hope Ministry. Donations can be dropped of at club headquarters, 300 E St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. For information, visit millvillewc.org.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church invites members of the community to its free food giveaway program from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and also on Nov. 24. The program takes place every other Tuesday at the church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Veterans tribute video: Instead of its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, the city will share a veterans tribute video on Wednesday via the city’s website, Facebook page and e-news mailing system. The video will spotlight local veterans and include words of thanks from the community.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Nov. 12 to Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Wildwood Crest

Food drive: The Mayor's Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.
