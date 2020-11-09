In your town

Pleasantville

Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church invites members of the community to its free food giveaway program from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and also on Nov. 24. The program takes place every other Tuesday at the church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.

Sea Isle City

Veterans tribute video: Instead of its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, the city will share a veterans tribute video on Wednesday via the city’s website, Facebook page and e-news mailing system. The video will spotlight local veterans and include words of thanks from the community.

Stafford Township

Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Nov. 12 to Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

{a}Wildwood Crest{/a}{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”}Food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”}{p align=”center”} {/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}