Absecon
Plein Air Paint Out: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its 2020 outdoor painting event Sept. 19 for local and regional artists of all skill levels. Participants are invited to check in between 8 and 9 a.m. at the welcome table at Heritage Park, 500 Mill Road. The entry fee is $20, payable in advance or at registration. Participants should bring their own paints, pastels, canvas and paper. Completed works are due by 3 p.m. Paintings will be on display from Sept. 19 to Oct. 9 at Your CBD Store. Awards will be presented at the sixth annual Art in the Park event Oct. 10. For more information, call 609-594-4564 or email AbseconArts@gmail.com.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Buena Vista Township
Calendar and municipal guide: Businesses and organizations are invited to be included in the Buena Vista Township Calendar and Municipal Guide for 2021 by purchasing an ad. A discount rate is available until Sept. 25. Ad forms can be obtained at buenavistanj.com. For more information, call Special Events at 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or email specialevents@buenavistanj.com.
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted.
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Ocean City
Farmers market extended: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will continue through Sept. 30 at Ocean City Tabernacle grounds at 6th Street and Asbury Avenue, and at Asbury Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The market will be open from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. For information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.