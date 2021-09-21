In your town

Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on the church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, call Carol at 609-335-5214.
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Atlantic City
Join Public Safety Civilian Academy: Applicants may register for this year’s Atlantic City Public Safety Civilian Academy. Sessions will be held Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. through Nov. 17. A graduation ceremony will be announced. Classes will be held at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League, 250 N. New York Ave. Masks are required, and temperature checks and social distancing will be administered. Space is limited to 15-25 adult students. Applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis, pending review of the application. The goal of the academy is to foster and promote an understanding between citizens and public safety departments with the purpose of establishing a safer community. For more information, call the Police Community Relations Unit at 609-347-6426 or email Gail Jasper, program coordinator, at GJasper@acpolice.org.
Job skills lab: Library card holders can get free help with online jobs searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, main learning center, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Buena Vista Township
Garden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Hammonton
Community shred event: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is hosting a free Community Shred Event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Credit Union branch located in Peachtree Plaza at 80 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. The event may end earlier if the truck fills up. Please have items ready to shred with no metal, rubber bands, folders, etc. Residents can bring three bags or boxes of documents for free. Additional bags or boxes will be accepted for a donation of $5 per bag or box to benefit the Hammonton Family Success Center. Call 609-646-3339 ext. 129 for more information.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist for September and October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the art gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit longportpubliclibrary.org.
Margate
South Jersey Players hold auditions: South Jersey Players, Inc. is holding auditions for original one-act plays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Performances will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 in an outdoor park. The auditions will take place at the Margate Library Conference Room, 8100 Atlantic Ave., Margate. For more information or to sign up, call 347-920-6399.
Millville
Meatball sub sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold a meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the clubhouse at 300 E. St. Also for sale will be containers of meatballs and sauce, each for $6. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794.
COVID-19 vaccinations: Free walk-in clinics are scheduled at three locations in the city. Participants do not have to show ID, documentation or proof of insurance. Times and locations are: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24, parking lot behind Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St.; noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 28, maintenance garage parking lot at Memorial High School, 625 N. 7th St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 30, Lakeside Middle School, 2 Sharp St.
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 28 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Book of Lost Friends,” by Lisa Wingate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434. The book was selected by Rowan College South Jersey for the 2021 “One Book, One College” program and author Lisa Wingate will give a virtual presentation regarding her book at the college on Nov. 3. To register for the presentation, visit RSVP@RCSJ.EDU/ONEBOOK.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds benefiting church programs. All are welcome.
Bike rodeo: The Police Department will partner with the city and the Northfield Municipal Alliance to host a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at Birch Grove Park. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 50 children ages 6 to 12. Participants will learn, practice and demonstrate their bicycle handling skills in a noncompetitive atmosphere. Registration forms can be found at cityofnorthfield.org or by emailing Sgt. Guy DiMarco at gdimarco@npdnj.org. Registration is open until 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
Ocean City
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Food bank fundraiser: The Somers Point Republican Club is hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to benefit the food bank at Grace Lutheran Church on Shore Road. Place an order at customink.com/fundraising/somerspoint. For information or help with ordering, call Ginny Nelson at 267-716-4046.