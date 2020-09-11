Atlantic City
Library open to public: Both Atlantic City Free Public Library locations, the Main Branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave., and the Richmond Avenue Branch, are open to the public with limited hours and social distancing rules. The main library is open from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Richmond Branch is open 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Bridgeton
New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Ocean City
Farmers market extended: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will continue through Sept. 30 at Ocean City Tabernacle grounds at 6th Street and Asbury Avenue, and at Asbury Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The market will be open from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. For information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers its Community Garden Free Food Program each Tuesday through the end of September. Boxes are distributed at 11 a.m. Those who register are guaranteed a box and prompt pickup is expected. Food is distributed until the supply is exhausted. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The 13th annual borough wide yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. The event is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission. There are no fees or permits needed to participate. Sellers are encouraged to put up signs directing shoppers to their location. To be included on the list, register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. To view a master list of all yard sale properties, visit westcapemay.us.
Wildwood Crest{/div}{div class=”detail-item”}Annual community yard sale: The 18th annual borough wide yard sale, postponed from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. The event is expected to feature numerous yard sale locations throughout the borough. To participate, download applications at wildwoodcrest.org. There is no fee but those planning to host a sale location must fill out and submit a registration form. Those with registered sale locations will receive free pickup of bulk trash, metal, electronics and rigid plastics. Maps will not be available for this year’s event. For more information, call Public Works at 609-522-7446.{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”} {/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}
