In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Egg Harbor Township
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate
Live Nativity: The community is invited to attend Margate Community Church’s annual Nativity presentation from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 on the church grounds at 8900 Ventnor Parkway. The Christmas Story will be read and soloists will sing Christmas carols. There will be surprises distributed to children and barnyard animals for petting. For more information, call 609 822-7147.
Millville
Miss Holly City pageant: Twelve contestants will vie for the title of 2020 Miss Holly City. This year's contest will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lakeside Middle School’s Performing Arts Center with a limited live audience. The theme is "A Night in Paris." The contestants are: Kalani Flores, Ozlem Akilli, Megan Hallenbeck, Alaysia Coursey, Aurora Ryan, Kayla Biauce, Mackenzie Moore, Emily Thompson, Johnay Ball, Kelsea Martinez, Taylor Hastings and Paige Risley. For information, visit mhs.millville.org
Pleasantville
Free coat giveaway: Grace Tabernacle Church at 224 Shadeland Ave., invites the community to its free coat giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be sizes for men, women and children available, while supplies last. If you would like to donate items before the event, bring coats to the drop box at 300 Shadeland Ave. For information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: Limited edition 2021 holiday beach tags are available at the pre-season rate of $20 each. Tags are valid for the entire 2021 summer season. To purchase, visit the Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Cash or checks only. Tags also are available at the beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. For more information, call 609-263-8687, ext. 101.
Mayor’s Holiday Toy & Food Drive: Donations for Mayor Len Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy & Food Drive will be accepted through Dec. 15. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns 4601 Landis Ave., 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave., Ricks Breakfast House, 6114 Landis Ave., Sands Department Store, 6208 Landis Ave., KIX Package Goods, 63rd Street, and the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcomed. For more information, call 263-4461, ext. 1245.
Holiday pet costume contest: The Recreation Office will host a virtual pet costume sontest in partnership with the Cape May County Animal Shelter. Participants can upload photos of the pets wearing holiday costumes to the Recreation Office Facebook page through Dec. 18, or email photos to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Prizes will go to the winners. The Recreation Office is also collecting donations for the animal shelter, which can be delivered to the Recreation Center at 4501 Park Road, Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 31. For more information, call 609-263-0050.
Somers Point
Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Vineland
Donations sought for Veterans Home: The Woman's Club of Vineland is collecting items for Christmas gifts to donate to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. For more information, call 856-696-3944 visit the Facebook page.
Wildwood Crest
Holiday food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are hosting a holiday food drive for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Bring donations before Dec. 19 to Crest Pier Recreation Center or Borough Hall. For information, call 609-523-0202.
