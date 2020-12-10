In your town

Holiday pet costume contest: The Recreation Office will host a virtual pet costume sontest in partnership with the Cape May County Animal Shelter. Participants can upload photos of the pets wearing holiday costumes to the Recreation Office Facebook page through Dec. 18, or email photos to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Prizes will go to the winners. The Recreation Office is also collecting donations for the animal shelter, which can be delivered to the Recreation Center at 4501 Park Road, Monday thru Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 31. For more information, call 609-263-0050.

Somers Point

Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.

Stafford Township