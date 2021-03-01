In your town

Absecon
Drawing session: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host a live model drawing/sketch session for all skill levels from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Your CBD Store, 790 White Horse Pike. The session will also take place via Zoom. Registration is required either way. Visit abseconart.com/events or call 609-594-4564.
Egg Harbor Township
Galloway Township
'Take Out to Help Out': As part of its ongoing effort to support area restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO will feature Vincenzo's, 28 S. New York Road. Place an order from 5 to 8 p.m. March 9 and mention it is part of UNICO's event. To order, call 609-652-2299.
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.
Mays Landing
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
Millville
Meatball sub sale: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its spring meatball sub sale March 19 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. Orders should be made in advance and pickup is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Subs are $6. Containers of meatballs and sauce will also be for sale for $6. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794.
Ocean City
Pops music competition: The Friends of the Pops will hold the 11th annual High School Student Music Competition, tentatively set as a live competition 4 p.m. May 12 at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk. All high school students (including home schooled students) in Cape May and Atlantic counties are eligible to enter. Categories are female vocal, male vocal, instrumental and piano. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. For more information, email organizer Robert Snodgrass at cobosno@comcast.net.
Sea Isle City
Library and museum open: The local branch of the Cape May County Library and the Sea Isle City Historical Museum at 4800 Central Ave. have reopened to the public. Curbside pickup is still available at the library. For library information, call 609-263-7301 or visit cmclibrary.org/about-the-library/locations/closings. The museum is located on the first floor of the library and free to enter. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit seaislemuseum.com or call 609-263-2992.
Saint Patrick's Day beach tags: Limited edition 2021 Saint Patrick’s beach tags are on sale for $20, while supplies last, at the Welcome Center and at the beach tag vending machine in City Hall. The tags are valid for the entire 2021 summer season.
Vineland
Woman's Club book sale: The community is invited to browse for reading materials at the Woman's Club of Vineland book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 677 S. Main Road. All prices are $1 or less. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, call 856-696-3955 or visit the group's Facebook page.