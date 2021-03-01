In your town

Ocean City

Pops music competition: The Friends of the Pops will hold the 11th annual High School Student Music Competition, tentatively set as a live competition 4 p.m. May 12 at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk. All high school students (including home schooled students) in Cape May and Atlantic counties are eligible to enter. Categories are female vocal, male vocal, instrumental and piano. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. For more information, email organizer Robert Snodgrass at cobosno@comcast.net.

Sea Isle City

Library and museum open: The local branch of the Cape May County Library and the Sea Isle City Historical Museum at 4800 Central Ave. have reopened to the public. Curbside pickup is still available at the library. For library information, call 609-263-7301 or visit cmclibrary.org/about-the-library/locations/closings. The museum is located on the first floor of the library and free to enter. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit seaislemuseum.com or call 609-263-2992.