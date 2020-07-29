Atlantic City
Library set to reopen: Both Atlantic City Free Public Library locations. the Main Branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave., and the Richmond Avenue Branch, are open to the public with limited hours and social distancing rules. The main library is open from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Richmond Branch is open 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning July 28. The split hours of operation give library staff an opportunity to clean and sanitize, officials said. Virtual programs and the curbside pickup service will continue as scheduled.
Barnegat Township
New location for farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Margate
Moonlight movies: The community is invited to watch a movie on the beach from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27. Rain dates are Fridays. The “Thrilling Thursday Moonlight Movies” program is held between Granville and Huntington avenues in front of Lucy the Elephant. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-822-1129 or visit margatehasmore.com.
Pleasantville
St. Mary’s community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church will host a Red Cross blood drive in honor of Seb Russo from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Parish Auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Those who donate blood during the month of August will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Somers Point
Poetry in the Park: The Arts Commission will present an evening of spoken words from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at JFK Park overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay. Local presenting poets will read original works. Marc Wasserman will accompany on guitar. There will be an open mic segment. Audience members have the opportunity to sign up prior to the opening of the event at 6 p.m. Bring your own chair. Social distancing should be maintained. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-653-4991.
Stafford Township
Farmers market: The community is invited to shop the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Manahawkin Flea Market, 657 E. Bay Ave. For more information, visit manahawkinfleamarket.com
Vineland
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club’s headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Downtown farmers market: The outdoor farmers market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
Planning Board to meet: The regular monthly meeting of the municipal Planning Board is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Borough Hall. For information, call 609-729-8089.
