In your town

Absecon

Shop local event: The Business and Commercial Development Inc. urges residents to participate in Shop Local Saturday on Nov. 28 to support small businesses in the town. For more information, visit shoplocalabsecon.com

Brigantine

Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for three special holiday shopping days, Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 13. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.

Egg Harbor Township

UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the South Jersey Food Bank in Pleasantville and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. All members are encouraged to participate as well as the public. Non-perishable food and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. The collection dates, times and locations are: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 5; and 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at 212 Peachtree Lane.

