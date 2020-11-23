In your town

Absecon
Shop local event: The Business and Commercial Development Inc. urges residents to participate in Shop Local Saturday on Nov. 28 to support small businesses in the town. For more information, visit shoplocalabsecon.com
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for three special holiday shopping days, Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 13. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Egg Harbor Township
UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the South Jersey Food Bank in Pleasantville and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. All members are encouraged to participate as well as the public. Non-perishable food and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. The collection dates, times and locations are: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 5; and 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at 212 Peachtree Lane.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Book discussion: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book group 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The title is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. All are welcome to participate. If interested, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Warmth for the Winter clothing drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, scarves and other cold weather items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Bring donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday to the office at 405 22nd St. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Ecumenical Thanksgiving service: The Ecumenical Community Thanksgiving service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave. The service is sponsored by the Ocean City Ministerium and the Ocean City Ecumenical Council. The service will also be live streamed at OCTabernacle.org. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable donation for the Food Cupboard and Clothes Closet.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church invites members of the community to its free food giveaway program from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The program takes place every other Tuesday at the church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Mayor’s Holiday Toy & Food Drive: Donations for Mayor Len Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy & Food Drive will be accepted through Dec. 15. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns 4601 Landis Ave., 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave., Ricks Breakfast House, 6114 Landis Ave., Sands Department Store, 6208 Landis Ave., KIX Package Goods, 63rd Street, and the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcomed. For more information, call 263-4461, ext. 1245.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573.
or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Tuckerton
Seaport hosts food drive: Donations for the Tuckerton Food Pantry are being accepted at Tuckerton Seaport & Baymen’s Museum, 120 W. Main St. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays to the outdoor Welcome Booth. Drive to the lighthouse gate, beep your car horn and Seaport staff will collect donations. For information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
Vineland
Christmas parade: The city’s annual Christmas parade will be held 5 p.m. Saturday on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Nov. 29. This year’s theme is Peace on Earth. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced for spectators and participants. For information, visit Main Street Vineland at theave.biz
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!