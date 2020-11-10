In your town

Painting seascapes workshop: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host a one-day pastel techniques workshop with artist Renee Leopardi from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Your CBD Store, 790 White Hore Pike. The theme will be South Jersey seascapes. Participants are invited to bring a favorite seascape photograph. All levels are welcome. The cost is $45. To register, call 609-457-2687 or visit ReneeLeopardi.com

Neighborhood cleanup: Residents of the Chelsea community are invited to participate in a neighborhood cleanup project starting 8 a.m. Nov. 21. O’Donnell Park along Atlantic Avenue will be the drop off location for bulk trash, electronics and document shredding, as well as an after-party celebration from 11 a.m. to noon with food, entertainment and games. The event is organized by the Chelsea Neighborhood Association, Stockton University and the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, with support from ACDEVCO, the Department of Public Works and the Special Improvement District. In addition to the dumpster for bulk trash drop off, curbside pick-up of bulk trash also will be available to those who pre-register at ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea. For more information, call 609-348-8887 or visit ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea.