In your town

Absecon
Painting seascapes workshop: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host a one-day pastel techniques workshop with artist Renee Leopardi from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Your CBD Store, 790 White Hore Pike. The theme will be South Jersey seascapes. Participants are invited to bring a favorite seascape photograph. All levels are welcome. The cost is $45. To register, call 609-457-2687 or visit ReneeLeopardi.com
Atlantic City
Neighborhood cleanup: Residents of the Chelsea community are invited to participate in a neighborhood cleanup project starting 8 a.m. Nov. 21. O’Donnell Park along Atlantic Avenue will be the drop off location for bulk trash, electronics and document shredding, as well as an after-party celebration from 11 a.m. to noon with food, entertainment and games. The event is organized by the Chelsea Neighborhood Association, Stockton University and the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, with support from ACDEVCO, the Department of Public Works and the Special Improvement District. In addition to the dumpster for bulk trash drop off, curbside pick-up of bulk trash also will be available to those who pre-register at ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea. For more information, call 609-348-8887 or visit ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea.
Galloway Township
Flag pole dedication: The Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites the public 11 a.m. Saturday to the dedication of the newly installed new flag pole at its headquarters at 731 Great Creek Road. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of veteran Joseph Patrick.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public any time with reservations. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Millville
Thanksgiving food drive: The Womans Club is collecting food for Thanksgiving baskets and for the Help and Hope Ministry. Donations can be dropped of at club headquarters, 300 E St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. For information, visit millvillewc.org.
Sea Isle City
Veterans tribute video: Instead of its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, the city will share a veterans tribute video on Wednesday via the city’s website, Facebook page and e-news mailing system. The video will spotlight local veterans and include words of thanks from the community.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Nov. 12 to Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Wildwood Crest
Food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.
