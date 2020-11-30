In your town

{a}Tuckerton {/a}{div class=”twDescription”}Seaport hosts food drive: Donations for the Tuckerton Food Pantry are being accepted at Tuckerton Seaport & Baymen’s Museum, 120 W. Main St. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays to the outdoor Welcome Booth. Drive to the lighthouse gate, beep your car horn and Seaport staff will collect donations. For information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org. {/div} {div class=”twDescription”}Toy drive: Bring a new, unwrapped holiday gift for a local child in need and receive complimentary admission to the Tuckerton Seaport Lighthouse during December. Gifts for ages newborn through young teens are needed by Dec. 14. A toy drive donation box will be available at the Welcome Booth from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. For information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.