In your town

Atlantic City
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Bridgeton
New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Twp.
Blood drive: Asbury United Methodist Church at 290 Asbury Ave. will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Walk-ins are welcome, but to streamline the process register online at redcrossblood.org, and use code asburyumc or call 800-733-2767.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Margate
UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the South Jersey Food Bank in Pleasantville and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. All members are encouraged to participate as well as the public. Nonperishable food and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. Cold weather clothing is needed for the Rescue Mission. The collection dates, times and locations are: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 5; and 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at 401 N. Argyle Ave.
Millville
Miss Holly City pageant: Twelve contestants will vie for the title of 2020 Miss Holly City. This year’s contest will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lakeside Middle School’s Performing Arts Center with a limited live audience. The theme is “A Night in Paris.” The contestants are: Kalani Flores, Ozlem Akilli, Megan Hallenbeck, Alaysia Coursey, Aurora Ryan, Kayla Biauce, Mackenzie Moore, Emily Thompson, Johnay Ball, Kelsea Martinez, Taylor Hastings and Paige Risley. For information, visit mhs.millville.org
Sea Isle City
Mayor’s Holiday Toy & Food Drive: Donations for Mayor Len Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy & Food Drive will be accepted through Dec. 15. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns 4601 Landis Ave., 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave., Ricks Breakfast House, 6114 Landis Ave., Sands Department Store, 6208 Landis Ave., KIX Package Goods, 63rd Street, and the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcomed. For more information, call 263-4461, ext. 1245.
Holiday lighting contest: Residents and businesses are invited to enter the annual holiday lighting contest sponsored by the Recreation Office and the Garden Club. Prizes will be awarded to the top three properties. Registration is required by Dec. 9. Call 609-263-6163.
or 609-263-0050.
Tuckerton

Seaport hosts food drive: Donations for the Tuckerton Food Pantry are being accepted at Tuckerton Seaport & Baymen's Museum, 120 W. Main St. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays to the outdoor Welcome Booth. Drive to the lighthouse gate, beep your car horn and Seaport staff will collect donations. For information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.

Toy drive: Bring a new, unwrapped holiday gift for a local child in need and receive complimentary admission to the Tuckerton Seaport Lighthouse during December. Gifts for ages newborn through young teens are needed by Dec. 14. A toy drive donation box will be available at the Welcome Booth from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. For information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
Vineland

Poinsettia sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold an indoor-outdoor poinsettia, books and holiday decorations yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at 677 S. Main Road. Poinsettia plants are $8 per pot, books are $1, and most yard sale items are under $5. Shoppers should wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, call 856-696-3944 visit the Facebook page.
Donations sought for Veterans Home: The Woman's Club of Vineland is collecting items for Christmas gifts to donate to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. For more information, call 856-696-3944 visit the Facebook page.
