Absecon
Plein Air Paint Out: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its 2020 outdoor painting event Sept. 19 for local and regional artists of all skill levels. Participants are invited to check in between 8 and 9 a.m. at the welcome table at Heritage Park, 500 Mill Road. The entry fee is $20, payable in advance or at registration. Participants should bring their own paints, pastels, canvas and paper. Completed works are due by 3 p.m. Paintings will be on display from Sept. 19 to Oct. 9 at Your CBD Store. Awards will be presented at the sixth annual Art in the Park event Oct. 10. For more information, call 609-594-4564 or email AbseconArts@gmail.com.
Atlantic City
Third Ward Dumpster Days: Residents with household items to dispose may bring items during the Third Ward Neighborhood Dumpster Days presented by Councilmember Kaleem Shabazz and the Westside Neighborhood Protection Association through Tuesday. A dumpster will be located at 1812 Marmora Ave. Residents only may bring items for free. For information, call 609-344-2590.
Avalon
Dune and beach walks: The Wetlands Institute will host a guided dune and beach walk with a naturalist from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive. For more information, visit AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Barnegat Township
New location for farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Buena Vista Township
Calendar and municipal guide: Businesses and organizations are invited to be included in the Buena Vista Township Calendar and Municipal Guide for 2021 by purchasing an ad. A discount rate is available until Sept. 25. Ad forms can be obtained at buenavistanj.com. For more information, call Special Events at 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or email specialevents@buenavistanj.com.
Sea Isle City
Beautification Awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for their 33rd annual Beautification Awards. Local properties (businesses or private homes) that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching appearance will be considered. Nomination forms are available at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window, in the lobby of City Hall, and at seaislecitynj.us. All nomination forms must be submitted by Sept. 9. Winners will receive hand-painted plaques and gift certificates to Seagrove Nursery in Ocean View. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Farmers market: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Somers Point
Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Vineland
Mum sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will sell mum plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they sell out) Sept. 12 at the corner of Washington Avenue and Main Road. Each mum is $5. There will also be a collection of used books for sale. For more information about the club and its community service projects, call 856-696-3944 or visit the facebook page.
Register for Running The Ave 5K: The second annual Running The Ave 5K will be held rain or shine starting 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 on Landis Avenue. Social distancing and public health guidelines will be followed. Registration is $25 per runner. To register, visit TheAve.biz and go to the event link. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
Wildwood{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”}Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}
