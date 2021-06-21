In your town

Absecon Submit names for Citizen of the Year: Nominations are sought for Absecon’s 2021 Citizen of the Year. The award is non-partisan and is given annually to a local resident, family or businessperson wo has contributed to the betterment of the community. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted by June 30 to The Citizen of the Year Committee c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to AbseconGOP@gmail.com. For information, call Nick Larotonda at 609-233-7785 or email larotonda51@gmail.com.
Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Buena Vista TownshipGarden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com or val_behrens@impactharvest.org.
Egg Harbor Township Community garden: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. maintains a community garden. Spaces are available. For more information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.Hammonton Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
LongportLibrary art exhibit: The works of local artist Trisha Randolph will be featured through June at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower TownshipPolice youth camp applications: All students entering 6th and 7th grades in the fall are welcome to register to participate in a free youth camp hosted by the Police Department to be held Aug. 9-13. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited number of selected participants. Families will be invited to camp graduation and a barbeque luncheon on the last day of camp at the Cape May County Park. The camp curriculum will focus on building self-esteem, teamwork, good decision-making, communication skills and other educational lessons focusing on life skills. Enrollment is through June 25. For more information, visit the LTPD Facebook page or website.
Middle TownshipSummer food program: The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro Inc. will participate in the federal 2021 Summer Food Service Program from June 28 to Aug. 27 at its Rainbow Summer Camp held at the Martin Luther Community Center. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services. All children 18 years of age and under who are enrolled the camp will receive free meals. There are income guidelines to determine eligibility. For more information, call Rosie Jefferson, program manager/director, at 609-536-2819 or email ccwirainbowcamp@gmail.com.
Millville Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clubhouse, 300 E St. This month’s book is “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict. All are welcome to participate. If interested in participating, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
NorthfieldChurch bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean CityGardens summer yard sale: The Ocean City Gardens Civic Association will host its annual It’s Finally Summer yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon June 26 at Cardiff Triangle off the Gardens Parkway near the Longport bridge. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund, island beautification and other humanitarian efforts supported by the association.
Sea Isle City Farmers market: The Chamber of Commerce hosts a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 7 at Excursion Park, weather permitting. Shoppers can purchase fresh produce, crafts and specialty items. For information, call 609-263-9090.
Summer employment with the city: Seasonal employees are needed for the Beach Patrol, Public Works Department and Beach Tag Office. If interested, complete and submit an application, which can be found on the Departments/Human Resources page at seaislecitynj.us. For more information, call the Beach Patrol at 609-263-3655, Public Works at 609-263-6000, or the Beach Tag Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 106.
Somers PointFood bank fundraiser: The Somers Point Republican Club is hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to benefit the food bank at Grace Lutheran Church on Shore Road. Place an order at customink.com/fundraising/somerspoint. For information or help with ordering, call Ginny Nelson at 267-716-4046.
Live music at the firehouse: Fire Company No. 1 on Bethel Road hosts live music and dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. A different live musical duo is featured each week. Admission is $10 and includes light snacks, music, social and some line dancing. Singles and couples are welcome. For more information, call Rita Voli at 609-408-3619.
TuckertonManna farmers market: Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. hosts a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer. For information, call 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
VinelandWoman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
WoodbineMovie Under the Stars: The Recreation Commission will host a family Movie Under the Stars on June 25 at the Franklin Street Park across from the State Police Barracks. Movie start time is 8 p.m. The event features a feature film, popcorn, hot dogs and refreshments. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.