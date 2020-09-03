Absecon
Plein Air Paint Out: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its 2020 outdoor painting event Sept. 19 for local and regional artists of all skill levels. Participants are invited to check in between 8 and 9 a.m. at the welcome table at Heritage Park, 500 Mill Road. The entry fee is $20, payable in advance or at registration. Participants should bring their own paints, pastels, canvas and paper. Completed works are due by 3 p.m. Paintings will be on display from Sept. 19 to Oct. 9 at Your CBD Store. Awards will be presented at the sixth annual Art in the Park event Oct. 10. For more information, call 609-594-4564 or email AbseconArts@gmail.com.
Atlantic City
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Buena Vista Township
Calendar and municipal guide: Businesses and organizations are invited to be included in the Buena Vista Township Calendar and Municipal Guide for 2021 by purchasing an ad. A discount rate is available until Sept. 25. For ad forms visit buenavistanj.com. For more information, call Special Events at 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Egg Harbor Township
Blood drive: Asbury United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in its two-day American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 and 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in its Asbury Road Fellowship Hall. Appointments are preferred. To sign up, call 800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code asburyumc. Donors will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sports Clips.
Hammonton
Fire department awarded equipment grant: The Hammonton Fire Department’s self-contained breathing apparatus, SCBA for short, will receive an upgrade this year due to a $267,809.52 U.S. Homeland Security FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The grant will allow for the purchase 38 packs, 76 air cylinders and 38 masks. A condition to accepting the grant is a required 5 percent matching contribution by the receiving department, officials said in a news release. The Town Council will formally accept the grant at its Sept. 28 meeting.
Longport
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted.
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers its Community Garden Free Food Program each Tuesday through the end of September. Boxes are distributed at 11 a.m. Those who register are guaranteed a box and prompt pickup is expected. Food is distributed until the supply is exhausted. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Beautification Awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for the 33rd annual Beautification Awards. Businesses or private homes that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching appearance will be considered. Nomination forms are available at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window, in the lobby of City Hall, and at seaislecitynj.us. All nomination forms must be submitted by Sept. 9. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Vineland
Mum sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will sell mum plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they sell out) Sept. 12 at the corner of Washington Avenue and Main Road. Each mum is $5. There will also be a collection of used books for sale. For more information about the club and its community service projects, call 856-696-3944 or visit the facebook page.
