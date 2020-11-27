In your town

Church garage sale: The Sisterhood of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, will hold an indoor garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. Mask must be worn to enter. The annual pierogi and baked goods sale has been canceled this year.

Sea Isle City

Holiday scavenger hunt: The Recreation Office will host a socially-distanced Holiday Selfie Scavenger Hunt for all ages from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Teams will be asked to search for specific sites within the city and photograph themselves at that site. Prizes will go to the winners. Teams can pre-register at seaislerec.recdesk.com. For more information, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.

Holiday lighting contest: Residents and businesses are invited to enter the annual holiday lighting contest sponsored by the Recreation Office and the Garden Club. Prizes will be awarded to the top three properties. Registration is required between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9. Properties will be judged Dec. 10. To register, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.

Stafford Township