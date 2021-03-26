In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Egg Harbor Township
Pride in EHT Day: The Spring Community Pride in EHT Day will be held April 24. All participants must pre-register by April 14. Masks, T-shirts, trash bags and gloves will be issued at the Public Works Facility on Mill Road starting 8:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Lunch will be provided by curbside distribution starting at noon. For more information, call 609-926-3838.
Longport
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15.
Millville
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood, platelet and plasma drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cumberland County Community Church, 1800 E. Broad St. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Sea Isle City
Tree raffle: The Environmental Commission is conducting a raffle to plant trees on 30 local properties free of charge in May and June. Raffle entry forms are available online at seaislecitynj.us and at the Welcome Center. Winners will be chosen by random drawing May 16. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Stafford Township
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72, Manahawkin. For an appointment, 800-733-2767.
Wildwood
Greater Wildwood scholarship applications: The Greater Wildwood Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for its competitive 2021 Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors living in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood and North Wildwood. Deadline to apply is April 23. For information, call 609-522-5364. or email gwscholarship@gmail.com.{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}