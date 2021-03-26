In your town

Absecon

St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.

Egg Harbor Township

Pride in EHT Day: The Spring Community Pride in EHT Day will be held April 24. All participants must pre-register by April 14. Masks, T-shirts, trash bags and gloves will be issued at the Public Works Facility on Mill Road starting 8:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Lunch will be provided by curbside distribution starting at noon. For more information, call 609-926-3838.

Longport

Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15.

Millville