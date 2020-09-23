In your town

Atlantic City
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Egg Harbor City
Yard sale fundraiser: The Cologne Fire Ladies Auxiliary will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave. Spaces are available inside and out. The kitchen will be open for refreshments. Proceeds help the Volunteer Fire Department. For information, call 609-965-0419.
Northfield
Historical Society fundraiser: The Atlantic County Historical Society will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Risley Homestead, 8 Virginia Ave. Attendees should wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines.
Ocean City
Farmers market extended: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will continue through Sept. 30 at Ocean City Tabernacle grounds at 6th Street and Asbury Avenue, and at Asbury Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The market will be open from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. For information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
400 Club fundraiser: The Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council of Saint Joseph Church are selling 400 Club raffle tickets for $100 each to benefit its charitable efforts. The grand prize is $10,000, with 10 runner up prizes of $1,000 each. The winners will be chosen during a random drawing at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the parish auditorium. For ticket information, call Ed at 215-300-0561, JB at 609-263-9357, Joe at 609-545-8791, Ann at 609-263-1636, or Rocky at 609-263-1271.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Wildwood Crest

Annual community yard sale: The 18th annual borough wide yard sale, postponed from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. The event is expected to feature numerous yard sale locations throughout the borough. To participate, download applications at wildwoodcrest.org. There is no fee but those planning to host a sale location must fill out and submit a registration form. Those with registered sale locations will receive free pickup of bulk trash, metal, electronics and rigid plastics. Maps will not be available for this year's event. For more information, call Public Works at 609-522-7446.