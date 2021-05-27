In your town

Egg Harbor Township
Farmers market: The Fire Company Auxiliary will host the Scullville Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through June 27, at the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company, 1708 Somers Point Mays Landing Road. There will be fresh produce, local products and artisanal items for purchase. For a list of vendors and more information, visit @ScullvilleAuxiliary on Facebook.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, has reopened morning bingo. Games are played every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Miss Ocean City pageant seeks contestants: The application process is open for contestants in the Miss Ocean City pageant. To be eligible to compete, young women must be between the ages of 16 and 23, attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School, or have parents/guardians who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School (including Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Longport). The Miss Ocean City Pageant will be held Aug. 14 at the Ocean City Music Pier. Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and onstage question. Applications may be picked up at City Hall Welcome Center or email Samantha Heckler at sheckler@ocnj.us.
Somers Point
Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet on the grounds of the kitchen garden behind Somers Mansion from 6 to 8 p.m. June 1. Attendees are asked to bring a chair. Parking is available in the free public lot in front of Somers Mansion on Shore Road. All are welcome. For more information, call Rosemary Evans at 609-214-6967 or email rosemaryevans@verizon.net.
Tuckerton
Manna farmers market: Vendor spaces are available for the summer farmers market hosted by Tuckerton United Methodist Church at 134 N. Green St. The market opens June 15 and will be held each Tuesday starting at June 15. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Contact: 609-272-7295