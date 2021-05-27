In your town

Egg Harbor Township

Farmers market: The Fire Company Auxiliary will host the Scullville Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through June 27, at the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company, 1708 Somers Point Mays Landing Road. There will be fresh produce, local products and artisanal items for purchase. For a list of vendors and more information, visit @ScullvilleAuxiliary on Facebook.

New Gretna

Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.

Northfield

Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, has reopened morning bingo. Games are played every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.

Ocean City