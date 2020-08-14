Atlantic City

Third Ward Neighborhood Cleanup Day: Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and the Westside Neighborhood Protective Association will host an event to cleanup the neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22. The rain date is Aug. 29. Every member of the community is invited to participate. A free document shredding for residents only also will be held at 1812 Marmora Ave.

Brigantine

American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.

Longport

Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website.

Lower Township

Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.

Sea Isle City

V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.

Wildwood

Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com.

