Atlantic City
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Avalon
Dune and beach walks: The Wetlands Institute hosts guided dune and beach walks with a naturalist from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2. Meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive. For more information, visit AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Barnegat Township
New location for farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Moonlight movies: The community is invited to watch a movie on the beach from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. the rain date is Friday. The "Thrilling Thursday Moonlight Movies" program is held behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion, between Granville and Huntington avenues. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-822-1129 or visit margatehasmore.com.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Vineland
Register for Running The Ave 5K: The second annual Running The Ave 5K will be held rain or shine starting 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 on Landis Avenue. The sanctioned race will include professional timers and awards in a variety of categories. Social distancing and public health guidelines will be followed. Awards will be mailed to winners, with no in-person awards ceremony to take place. Registration is $25 per runner. To register, visit TheAve.biz and go to the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of the historic downtown. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
Wildwood
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
