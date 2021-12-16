In Your Town

First Night admission buttons on sale: The city will host its family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. More than 70 entertainment programs will be held at 20 different locations throughout town. Admission buttons cost $20. For information, call 609-399-6111 or visit firstnightocnj.com .

Mayor’s Toy and Food Drive: Mayor Desiderio’s 29th Annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive is now underway. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns (4601 Landis Avenue), 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (4301 Landis Avenue), Ricks Breakfast House (6114 Landis Avenue), Sands Department Store (6208 Landis Avenue), KIX Package Goods (on 63rd Street), the lobby of City Hall (233 JFK Boulevard), and the Welcome Center (300 JFK Boulevard). There is also a drop-off box in front of Beach Patrol Headquarters on the Promenade at 44th Street for daily drop-offs between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Gifts for older children will be greatly appreciated by the Mayor and his “elves,” who will deliver the donated items to families in need prior to Christmas Day. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcomed (please make checks payable to “Mayor’s Toy & Food Drive”). The last day to donate is December 17. For more info, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245.