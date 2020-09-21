Atlantic City
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Egg Harbor Township
Family Paint Night Video: Watch a video to learn how to paint a seasonal flower at the monthly Family Paint Night hosted by Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., at 5 p.m. Friday. The program is for all ages. Register on Eventbrite or call 609- 385-6570 for more details.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Northfield
Historical Society fundraiser: The Atlantic County Historical Society will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Risley Homestead, 8 Virginia Ave. Attendees should wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines.
Ocean City
Farmers market extended: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will continue through Sept. 30 at Ocean City Tabernacle grounds at 6th Street and Asbury Avenue, and at Asbury Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The market will be open from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. For information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers its Community Garden Free Food Program each Tuesday through the end of September. Boxes are distributed at 11 a.m. Those who register are guaranteed a box and prompt pickup is expected. Food is distributed until the supply is exhausted. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Private beachcomber tours available: The city’s Beachcomber Guides offer private family tours by appointment through September. The program is free, but donations will be accepted in support Beachcomber environmental programs. For more information, call 215-595-4601.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The 13th annual borough wide yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. The event is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission. There are no fees or permits needed to participate. Sellers are encouraged to put up signs directing shoppers to their location. To be included on the list, register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. To view a master list of all yard sale properties, visit westcapemay.us.
Wildwood Crest
Annual community yard sale: The 18th annual borough wide yard sale, postponed from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. The event is expected to feature numerous yard sale locations throughout the borough. To participate, download applications at wildwoodcrest.org. There is no fee but those planning to host a sale location must fill out and submit a registration form. Those with registered sale locations will receive free pickup of bulk trash, metal, electronics and rigid plastics. Maps will not be available for this year’s event. For more information, call Public Works at 609-522-7446.
