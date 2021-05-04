In your town

Egg Harbor Township
Youth soccer camp for girls: A four-day soccer camp for girls ages 8-14 who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School athletic fields. The camp is run by Coach Christian Wiech and the assistant coaches of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls’ soccer program. The cost is $125 per participant with a $10 discount price if you sign up before May 31. Each additional participating family member is $75. The fee includes a Soccer Spirit Gear T-shirt. For information, email wiechc@eht.k12.nj.us.
Margate
Spring festival: The community is invited to a Spring Fling Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Margate Community Church. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, balloon animals, games and music by Kenny I. Josie Kelly’s Food Truck will have food and beverages for sale, and Mother’s Day flowers will also be available for purchase. For more information, call the church office at 609 822-5050.
Mullica Township
African violet plant sale: The public is invited to the Southern NJ African Violet Club’s plant sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, 414 Elwood Road. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is free. Expert growers will provide plant care tips. For more information, visit snjavc.org.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, has reopened morning bingo. Games are played every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Tree raffle: The Environmental Commission is conducting a raffle to plant 30 trees on local properties free of charge. Raffle entry forms are available online at seaislecitynj.us and at the Welcome Center. Winners will be chosen during a random drawing May 16. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Somers Point
Historical Society flea market: Vendors are needed for the Historical Society’s flea market from 10 a. m. to 3 p.m. May 15 in the parking lot of Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road. The market is limited to 40 vendors. To register, go to somers- pointhistory.org and click ‘flea market.’ Registration is due by May 13. No vendors will be taken the day of the event. The rain date for the event is May 22. For information, call 609-927-2900.
Tuckerton
Community yard sale: Tuckerton United Methodist Church will host a yard sale starting 8:30 a.m. May 15 at the church, 134 N. Green St. The rain date is May 22. Spaces can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.
Vineland
Spring Planting Day: Main Street Vineland volunteers are needed for a beautification project in the downtown area on Saturday. Spring Planting Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. To sign up to help, call 856-794-8653.
or email info@theave.biz.