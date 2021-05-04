In your town

Northfield

Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, has reopened morning bingo. Games are played every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.

Sea Isle City

Tree raffle: The Environmental Commission is conducting a raffle to plant 30 trees on local properties free of charge. Raffle entry forms are available online at seaislecitynj.us and at the Welcome Center. Winners will be chosen during a random drawing May 16. For more information, call 609-263-2081.

Somers Point

Historical Society flea market: Vendors are needed for the Historical Society’s flea market from 10 a. m. to 3 p.m. May 15 in the parking lot of Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road. The market is limited to 40 vendors. To register, go to somers- pointhistory.org and click ‘flea market.’ Registration is due by May 13. No vendors will be taken the day of the event. The rain date for the event is May 22. For information, call 609-927-2900.

Tuckerton